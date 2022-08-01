Kareena Kapoor On Debates Over Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot: ‘Everyone Has a Lot of Free Time’

Ranveer Singh set the Internet ablaze when he decided to pose nude for Paper magazine photoshoot. The bold pictures of the Padmaavat actor quickly turned into a topic of discussion as these drew all sorts of reactions. However, it didn’t go down well with some people, and even an FIR was registered against him for ‘hurting the sentiments of women’. Amid the controversy of whether the actor should have bared it all or not, Kareena Kapoor is the latest celeb to the addition of people who’ve come out to support the Ram Leela actor.

During an interaction with India Today, Kareena said, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai. It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”

Ranveer has received a fair share of love and trolling for this particular photoshoot. While his contemporaries lauded him for the explicit photoshoot, his viral pictures were also turned into memes and his haters resorted to trolling and insults. Last month, two separate applications were filed with Mumbai Police requesting to register an FIR against Ranveer for “hurting sentiments of women”. As per ANI, the complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, an official told ANI.

Since the controversy broke out, various prominent faces from the film industry like Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Agnihotri, Swara Bhaskar, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Chitrangda Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Sumona Chakravarti have come forward to show their solidarity to the actor.

On the professional front, The Gully Boy actor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Circus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

