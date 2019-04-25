Kareena Kapoor On Paparazzi Chasing Taimur: Go and Click Ranveer Singh, Why A Two-Year-Old?

Bringing up a child under constant media glare is not an easy task. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been handling the paparazzi attention on Taimur professionally so far. Saif has occasionally asked photographers to go easy on his youngest child, but the star couple has never tried to hide Taimur from the shutterbugs. Kareena says that they never wanted to cover his face or his eyes because she doesn't want him to grow up in the fear of the media.But the actress cannot completely fathom the constant focus on Taimur. During an interview with Rajeev Masand, she said, "If they have got their photograph from a distance, they can go and do something else, go on and click Ranveer Singh. Why a two-and-a-half year old? Let him go and play, do what he has to do. I can't cover his face and his eyes. I have never done that.""Of course I never want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked, and now he understands, he is picking up words. He is so innocent that since he has been told that 'you have to say hi and hello to everyone', he is like 'hi' while waving to the media. They (paparazzi) say hello, they are very polite and are always at a distance. But they do this constant kind of... movement," Kareena added.The Veere Di Wedding actress said that the only thing they can do as parents is try to give him a normal life. "The only thing I can give him is for him to go out and play, walk the street, like we do," she said.