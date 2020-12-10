Kareena Kapoor on Second Baby's Name: After Taimur's Controversy, Saif and I Haven't Thought of It

Kareena Kapoor is ready to be a mother again. The actress, who revealed her second pregnancy in August, this year, recently spilled some beans on how she wants to go about while naming her second child. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan have not thought of a name beforehand as they want to wait until the baby arrives.

The soon-to-be mother was speaking to actress Neha Dhupia on the latest episode of her show What Women Want. While discussing naming the new baby, Kareena said that they have decided to wait. On the show, Kareena told Neha, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and I have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise.” Neha suggested that Kareena could also conduct a poll to decide the best name. To which Kareena responded saying that she would skip the route and will tackle it right at the end.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif’s first child, Taimur was born in 2016. A raging debate broke out on social media over the name given to the boy by his parents. Soon after his name was announced by Saif, people declared that the couple should not have named their son after a Turkish ruler who invaded India called Timur.

In 2017, Saif addressed the controversy saying that he thought over the name for a while. He considered changing it at a point in time but he took some time. He said that the name can change in the future if need be. Also, some trouble can be faced by his son in school for which they would take a call later.

Later in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018, Kareena said, “I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter,” she had said.

Kareena and Saif will welcome their second child sometime in March, next year. Kareena has a film, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan coming up has already concluded shooting for the same.