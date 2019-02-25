Kareena Kapoor on Working in Hollywood: I don’t have Ambition and Determination Like Priyanka

Karan Johar kick-started the sixth season of his popular celeb chat show with two of Bollywood’s leading divas—Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt—and he has ended the latest season of Koffee with Karan in an equally glamorous style with another pair of iconic actors—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.In the episode that aired on Sunday, several secrets were revealed and misunderstandings clarified. For one, Kareena and Priyanka were both proposed marriage in Greece. Two, they even went to Bali together on a vacation with a bunch of their other friends, which also included Shahid Kapoor.When Johar asked Kareena if she’d also want to foray into Hollywood like Priyanka, the 38-year-old said, “I can’t, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.”Complimenting Priyanka, she added, “I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It’s a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don’t think I have that ambition and determination like hers.”Johar also asked Kareena about her equation with Amrita Singh, her husband Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife. Revealing that they don’t talk at all, Kareena said, “I have utmost respect and regard for her. We've never met. Because I met Saif many years after he got divorced. So, it was not on anyone's time. He was clearly single.”Interestingly, Kareena and Priyanka have both starred together alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2004 film Aitraaz.