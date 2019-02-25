English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor on Working in Hollywood: I don’t have Ambition and Determination Like Priyanka
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have both starred together alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2004 film Aitraaz.
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan. (Image: Instagram/Karan Johar)
Loading...
Karan Johar kick-started the sixth season of his popular celeb chat show with two of Bollywood’s leading divas—Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt—and he has ended the latest season of Koffee with Karan in an equally glamorous style with another pair of iconic actors—Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.
In the episode that aired on Sunday, several secrets were revealed and misunderstandings clarified. For one, Kareena and Priyanka were both proposed marriage in Greece. Two, they even went to Bali together on a vacation with a bunch of their other friends, which also included Shahid Kapoor.
When Johar asked Kareena if she’d also want to foray into Hollywood like Priyanka, the 38-year-old said, “I can’t, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.”
Complimenting Priyanka, she added, “I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It’s a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don’t think I have that ambition and determination like hers.”
Johar also asked Kareena about her equation with Amrita Singh, her husband Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife. Revealing that they don’t talk at all, Kareena said, “I have utmost respect and regard for her. We've never met. Because I met Saif many years after he got divorced. So, it was not on anyone's time. He was clearly single.”
Interestingly, Kareena and Priyanka have both starred together alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2004 film Aitraaz.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
In the episode that aired on Sunday, several secrets were revealed and misunderstandings clarified. For one, Kareena and Priyanka were both proposed marriage in Greece. Two, they even went to Bali together on a vacation with a bunch of their other friends, which also included Shahid Kapoor.
When Johar asked Kareena if she’d also want to foray into Hollywood like Priyanka, the 38-year-old said, “I can’t, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.”
Complimenting Priyanka, she added, “I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It’s a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don’t think I have that ambition and determination like hers.”
Johar also asked Kareena about her equation with Amrita Singh, her husband Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife. Revealing that they don’t talk at all, Kareena said, “I have utmost respect and regard for her. We've never met. Because I met Saif many years after he got divorced. So, it was not on anyone's time. He was clearly single.”
Interestingly, Kareena and Priyanka have both starred together alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2004 film Aitraaz.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView With Five Rear Cameras Launched, All The Details
- Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress at 91st Academy Awards for The Favourite
- Gully Boy 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi: Wanted to Play Lead But Knew Nobody's Going to Launch Me
- Kohli Shushes Vizag Crowd for Chanting During Two-minute Silence
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results