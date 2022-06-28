Kareena Kapoor Once Complained About Sister Karisma Kapoor Getting More Love from Grandfather Raj Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor always give us sister goals. They have always stood by each other like a pillar of strength in every situation. However, just like a younger sibling, Kareena also had a little complaint from her elder sister and it was about her getting more love from their grandfather Raj Kapoor. In an old interview, the Ki & Ka actress had opened up about her relationship with her grandfather and much more.

Just when Kareena started her acting journey two decades ago, she was interviewed by none other than Simi Garewal. When the actress was asked about her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, she shared that he loved her sister more than her. During the 2002 interview, Kareena said, “I have to be very honest, he loved my sister much more than he loved me.” She added, “I think my sister has the blue eyes that he had. At least what I can remember, she used to get all the presents and all the chocolates.”

As Karisma was Raj Kapoor’s eldest granddaughter, he shared a special bond with the actress. Recalling it, Kareena said, “He used to love mangoes, and he used to store them in his fridge. And no one was allowed to go to his room except for Lolo (Karisma) and eat all the mangoes. And I was always left out, and never got even one.”

Raj Kapoor was the eldest son of legendary filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor. He died on June 2, 1988.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, the actress will next appear in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and is expected to hit the theatres on August 11.

