Kareena Kapoor Opens Up about Breakup with Shahid Kapoor During Jab We Met

When Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met released in 2007, the lead actors in the film Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor had broken off a long-time relationship. The actors never openly addressed the break up except for the fact that it happened during the shoot of the film. But in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion and talked about how the film and the break-up impacted her life.

The actress revealed that Shahid had actually told her about the film. “In fact it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said.

Talking about the breakup she said, “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

The actress also talked about how Tashan, where she met her husband Saif Ali Khan, changed her life. “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made...and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually...when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it,” she said.

Kareena will be next seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

