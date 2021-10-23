Kareena Kapoor Pens Best Birthday Wish for 'Lolli' Malaika Arora; Sister Amrita Drops Stunning Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a lovely note to her BFF Malaika Arora on the latter’s 48th birthday. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of Malaika in a stunning yellow dress. “O meri Lolli Lolli!!! To dancing nights and twinning tees forever! Happy Birthday, Malaika Arora," Kareena wrote alongside Malaika’s photo.

Malaika’s sister, Amrita Arora, also shared a lovely birthday greeting for the reality TV personality on Instagram. She shared a gorgeous photo of Malaika, wherein the Bollywood diva can be seen all glammed up. Amrita captioned the photo: “Happy birthday fountain of youth, may we all bask in your glory! Hahahaha! I love you, you’re the wind beneath my wings… if you know what I mean @malaikaaroraofficial. I love you, Malla." (sic)

Meanwhile, Malaika was spotted at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s house last night. Malla, as she is fondly called by near and dear ones, was papped looking smoking hot in white. She was wearing a short white dress looking absolutely ravishing and even greeted the paps.

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of B-Town. The couple often creates a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019. Malaika was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2016 and have a son together, Arhaan.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently released his horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. He also has Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Malaika was last seen as a judge on Supermodel of the Year 2.

