Kareena Kapoor Posts Cheeky Comment on Malaika-Arjun's Pic, Akshay Kumar Finds Frog in Electric Socket

Malaika Arora celebrated the New Year’s Eve in Goa. She was joined by her family and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Wishing fans a happy 2021, Malaika rounded off the year with the sweetest picture with Arjun which has been winning over the internet. Malaika's close friend actress Kareena Kapoor's comment grabbed attention. A proof that Kareena is a foodie at heart, she expressed her reaction to the couple’s adorable photo by writing, “My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj (what is on the menu today)?”

Read: Kareena Kapoor's Cheeky Comment on Malaika-Arjun's Pic is Proof that She's Foodie at Heart

Akshay Kumar had a rather hilarious encounter with a small animal while looking for a charging point for his phone. The actor posted a photo of the electrical socket where he wanted to plug in his charger. He found a frog inside the socket. "Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I’ll have to look elsewhere 😜 This one is clearly occupied," he wrote while sharing the photo of the frog in the socket.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Search for Phone Charging Point Leads Him to a Frog in the Socket

Our favourite television stars have been welcoming the 2021 in their own way and sharing pictures on social media. Actress Hina Khan celebrated with some of her close friends from showbiz. Photos and videos on Instagram show her at a house party with beau Rocky Jaiswal, actors Priyank Sharma, Kanchi Singh, and Rohan Mehra.

Read: Hina Khan has a Rocking New Year with BF Rocky Jaiswal, Friends Priyank Sharma and Rohan Mehra

Kangana Ranaut hosted a special brunch for the crew of her forthcoming film Dhaakad, to mark the beginning of the new year. The party was attended by Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades among other members of her upcoming film, 'Dhaakad'. Kangana shared a video on her verified Twitter account where she can be seen decorating her house for the brunch party.

Read: Inside Kangana Ranaut's New Year Party with Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and Team Dhaakad

Deepika Padukone's love for food is known to all. The gorgeous diva reveals her foodie side on several occasions. A day after deleting all her posts on Instagram, the actress shared a picture of her yummy meal in Instagram stories. She posted the photo with a caption which read, "How many of you likes fryums with your meal...?" Deepika loves eating rasam and white rice, as she stated.

Read: Deepika Padukone Shares Picture of Her Yummy Meal, Asks Fans if They like Fryums