Kareena Kapoor Posts Lovely Pic with Saif Ali Khan, Shares 'Key to a Happy Marriage'

"Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan wishing her husband Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary.

Revealing 'the key to a happy marriage', Kareena also posted a lovely photograph with Saif. In the pic, the couple can be seen smiling ear to ear as Saif rests his head on Bebo's shoulder. Kareena's friends actress Aamrita Arora and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were among the first ones to comment on the post. Her cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani too wished Saifeena by dropping 'heart' emojis in the comment box. Here, take a look a Kareena's adorable wedding anniversary post for 'SAKP':

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating eight years of togetherness this year. The duo tied the knot on October 16, 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The Nawab of Pataudi popped the question to Bebo while they were shooting their first Bollywood film together, Tashan. Four years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. And now they are going to be parents to another one.

On the work front, Kareena has finished her schedule for upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, also starring Aamir Khan, is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan is directing the Hindi adaptation.