Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Cheer For Indian Contingent at Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic games have begun in full swing with a beautiful opening ceremony that introduced viewers to all the contingents taking part in the prestigious occasion. The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics is the largest ever, including 127 participants from 18 sports. Now, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra took to their respective social media handles to cheer them up and wish them luck.

Kareena shared a video of the Indian contingent from Tokyo airport. She wrote, To the largest-ever Indian contingent, wishing you all lots of luck!" with the Indian flag emoji.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, too, took to Instagram Stories to share her feelings while watching the Opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. She wrote, “This made me so emotional, #Proud," on her Instagram story. She shared another video where she cheered for Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, whom she essayed in the 2014 biopic.

She also took to Instagram to cheer for India, as well as the refugee contingent. The UN Goodwill Ambassador wrote that it was a proud moment for everyone in the world to see the team at the Olympics. She wrote, “I’m sitting in front of my TV watching the opening of the Olympic Games happening right now in Tokyo and the mood is somber, yet the moment feels nostalgic. We all know the games are unlike anything we’ve experienced before, with the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the pride of their countries. The arenas may be without an audience, but our cheers won’t stop, no matter where we are. Good luck to everyone participating. Know that you are giving an embattled world something to collectively cheer for."

She further wrote, “All the very best to the Refugee Olympic Team… I’m cheering for you!! Your presence sends such a powerful message of hope to the world. Best of luck #TeamIndia! I’m cheering for each and everyone of you! P.S. @mcmary.kom, gave an extra loud cheer for you ! @pvsindhu1, @dkumari.archer - go Queens! Show em @mirzasaniar #Cheer4India #GarvHai."

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be held last year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The games will be officially be called Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

