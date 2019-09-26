Kareena Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra Face Off is All Things Love, Cardi B Opens up on Sexual Assault

Priyanka Chopra is in back in India to promote her film The Sky is Pink and the actress is going to stop at nothing. From back to back interviews to twirling her way around on the sets of reality shows, the actress is caught up with her schedule. But Priyanka does know how to make the most of her time. Recently, she joined Madhuri Dixit and Kareen Kapoor on the sets of Dance Deewane and Dance India Dance, respectively.

Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot. In an interview to WE Tv Network, the "I like it" hitmaker opened up about the incident, saying she was left furious after a photographer exposed himself to her, reports "thesun.co.uk".

Netflix's spy thriller Bard of Blood is all set to release on the streaming giant on Friday. The espionage story is based on the novel of the same name and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It stars, Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapoor and Sohum Shah and Danish Hussain. Read our review here:

Deepika Padukone has reportedly caught an eye infection. Paparazzi Manav Manglani shared an image of the actress as she walked out of the airport wearing dark shades. Captioning the post, the user account mentioned that Deepika had caught an eye infection.

Some time back, the media was abuzz with the news of trouble in Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his Avantika Malik's paradise. While the two remained tight-lipped about it, Avantika’s cryptic message pointed out not all being well in the hood.

The Moradabad police, along with hundreds of residents of Peer Gaib locality under Mughalpura police station, had a tough time controlling a muscular person who broke several vehicles and thrashed some people on Thursday morning. The local police had to call fire services personnel along with net and ropes to control him. It is believed that the person lacks a sound mental health. Moradabad's Anas used to work in Mumbai as a bouncer and was allegedly working in the private security team of Bollywood star Salman Khan, which is headed by Shera.

