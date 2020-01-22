Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Pushed Saif Ali Khan To take Bunty Aur Babli 2 With Rani Mukherjee?

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was expected to reprise his role in Bunty And Babli 2 but his dates were already blocked for Sujoy Ghosh's film on Bob Biswas.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Pushed Saif Ali Khan To take Bunty Aur Babli 2 With Rani Mukherjee?
Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan was expected to reprise his role in Bunty And Babli 2 but his dates were already blocked for Sujoy Ghosh's film on Bob Biswas.

After doing intense roles in movies like Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji The Unsung Hero, Saif Ali Khan will now be seen in the light-hearted comedy, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Reports have said that it was his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who pushed him to take the role.

A report in Spotboye said that while the actor was initially hesitant about taking up the project, Kareena went ahead to call up his co-actor in the film Rani Mukherjee and give a nod to the project. It states that Kareena thought it was a good time to grab a big budget YRF movie and a light-hearted concept after a stint of intense roles.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be a sequel to the 2005 film, starring Rani and Abhishek as leads. According to rumours, buzz was that Abhishek was approached to reprise his role in the film but he couldn’t be taken on board since he had already given his dates for Sujoy Gosh’s movie where he will play the deadly assassin Bob Biswas. The movie will be a spin-off of the 2012 movie Kahaani.

It will be interesting to see Saif and Rani, who have last worked in the 2004 movie Hum Tum, come together on screen once again after a long gap. The sequel stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh in the lead. The movie went on the floors on December 17, 2019.

