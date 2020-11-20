Kareena Kapoor Reacts to Media Attention on Taimur, Chiranjeevi Next Guest on Samantha's Show

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur has been an Internet rage ever since he's born. Naturally, when actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy, overjoyed netizens were convinced that they're prepared for a new kid to swoon over.

Now, an old video of Kareena and Sharmila Tagore discussing the same on Kareena's radio show What Women Want is going viral on social media. During Tagore's appearance on the show, Bebo asked her concerns about Taimur and the media rage to which the veteran actress said, "Social media is a concern. Your child would be shaped by many influences. You won’t be able to control those influences. Later on, when he is grown-up enough to actually access social media, he will be bombarded with so much information. I feel what the media does is builds you up and then suddenly dumps you.”

Read: Kareena Kapoor's Epic Reaction to Sharmila Tagore Saying Anushka-Virat's Kid Will Relegate Taimur's Rage

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the latest guest on Samantha Akkineni's talk show Sam Jam. The ace actor recorded the show at a studio in Hyderabad on Thursday. The show will be streaming on Aha platform.

Chiranjeevi is the second guest on the show after Vijay Deverakonda. The photos of Chiranjeevi with Samantha from the sets of the show have been going viral since yesterday. The megastar is wearing an olive green blazer which he has teamed up with beige trousers and white round neck shirt. To complete the look, he has worn olive green shoes with blue socks. The host of the show, on the other hand, is wearing a white outfit with pink blazer.

Read: In Pics: Megastar Chiranjeevi to Feature in Samantha Akkineni's Talk Show Sam Jam

Krushna Abhishek has finally broken his silence on not doing The Kapil Sharma Show with his uncle Govinda as a guest. Krushna has confirmed that he refused to do the particular episode because of their personal differences.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Krushna said that he wouldn't have stopped his tears had he featured on the particular episode.

Read: Krushna Abhishek on Refusing to do Kapil Sharma Show with Govinda: I Love Him Too Much to Face Him

Director Madhur Bhandarkar has accused filmmaker Karan Johar of twisting the title of his upcoming film for an upcoming reality series the latter has produced. Bhandarkar has urged Johar to change his title.

Bhandarkar had announced Bollywood Wives in 2016 and the film project is under development. Johar, meanwhile, has announced a web series production, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Read: Madhur Bhandarkar's Title War with Karan Johar Over 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

In Disha Patani's world, it's always summer. The actress shared a new Instagram picture of herself looking buff and blissed out on the beach. She's wearing a cyan-colored bikini swimsuit in the photo. The actress posted the snap from her Maldives vacation.

She simply captioned it with a flower emoji. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff liked her photo. While his sister Krishna Shroff called Disha "an inspiration."

Read: Disha Patani Shares Sizzling Hot Pic in Bikini from Maldives Vacation, Tiger Shroff Reacts

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.