Kareena Kapoor Recalls Auditioning First Time for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha
Kareena Kapoor revealed in an interview that Aamir Khan asked her to read some scenes from their forthcoming collaboration 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and that it was new for her.
Image: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan/ Instagram
Kareena Kapoor is a part of the renowned Kapoor family which is known for churning out numerous actors and actresses every generation. Despite the popularity, it does not exempt all of them from scrutiny and failures in their respective field of expertise. Kareena has been a part of Bollywood for 19 years now but has never had to audition. Nevertheless as is often said, there is a first time for everything. The Veere Di Wedding actress gave her first-ever audition for a role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
Read: Taimur Ali Khan Shouts 'No' to Paparazzi as He Sets Out to Celebrate Diwali
Reminiscing how sudden and unexpected her audition was, Kareena Kapoor pointed out that times are changing in the industry and that she felt the need to evolve with it. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, she said, "Knowing the way that he (Aamir Khan) is, I think he wanted to be like 100 percent sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. 'I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.' So, it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let's read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So, I was like yeah, I have never done anything like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that."
While Kareena Kapoor did get selected for the role and will be starring in the film, the audition made her doubt her own self. She revealed that it was Saif Ali Khan who assured her. She said, "Saif was the one who told me, 'What's wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists."
Read: Kareena Kapoor Calls Aamir 'Cinematic Genius,' Says Sharing Frame in Laal Singh Chaddha an Honour
Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is expected to go on floors soon.
