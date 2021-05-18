Kareena Kapoor Recalls When Saif Ali Khan Used to Call Her 'Ma'am' on the Sets of Omkara

Celebrity couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is one of the most happening pairs of the tinsel town. The real-life couple has also starred in several films together where they have oozed out chemistry in every scene. However, they had a very formal start with each other, and in their initial films, they hardly interacted with each other. In an appearance on ‘Look Who’s Talking With Niranjan’ in 2014, Bebo had revealed that while shooting for Omkara, the actors had a very limited interaction and did not speak with each other much.

“(Saif) is from a different generation. I’ve known him, I have been hanging around on sets when Lolo and Saif were shooting in ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ in Jodhpur. Then we did ‘Omkara’ where we didn’t speak and we were with our respective girlfriend and boyfriend at that time and we hardly interacted or even exchanged a word. It was always like ‘Good morning.’ He used to always be like ‘Good morning ma’am,’ and, you know, treat me with so much respect. I was like okay because he is anyway so chivalrous," Kareena recalled.

Kareena also revealed that it was her who made the first move in their relationship. “Saif has got a personality any woman would want. I was the one who kind of pushed all the right buttons. Saif actually was the kind of guy who will never, is not very forthcoming towards any woman. He will never make the first move. He’s too English and restrained in that way,” she said.

“And plus, he was, when I made the first move, he was like ‘I can’t believe that Kareena Kapoor is doing this.’ He was like ‘Why?’ For me it was (gasps). He was like I didn’t know. It was like entire building had crumbled on his head. So I don’t know what he meant by that, whether he thought he was very lucky or what. But well, eventually, it all worked out and I think I was responsible for it," the actress added.

The couple has starred together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016. In February this year, they become parents to a second child.

