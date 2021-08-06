Kareena Kapoor Recreates Taimur's Childhood Photo With Jeh, Calls Them Her 'Strength, Pride'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to release her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible,’ which chronicles are pregnancy experience with her sons Taimur and newborn Jeh. Ahead of the book’s release, the actress took to social media to share a collage of two images, featuring Taimur and Jeh. The first image is a throwback of a baby Taimur sitting on her lap, and the second image is a recreation of the first, with Jeh. However, the actress covered his face as both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena has decided not to reveal the face of their newborn.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “My strength… my pride… my world! ❤️ #MyPregnancyBook wouldn’t be possible without my babies

I can’t wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

To hype up the book, Bebo has been sharing memories from her pregnancy, including the pizza she liked to eat, the show she was watching and the maternity fashion she wore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here