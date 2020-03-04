Kareena Kapoor Refutes Rumours of Working with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Next

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan has taken a sabbatical from acting after the lackluster performance of Zero (2018), reports have been circulating about the projects the actor will be doing next. One of the many reports said that Shah Rukh has been offered Rajkumar Hirani's next with Kareena Kapoor. However, Kareena has refuted the rumours in a recent interview.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress said, “No, that’s not true. I love and respect Shah Rukh immensely and would love to work with him again. But there’s nothing happening at the moment.”

Kareena will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, releasing March 13. Talking about acting with Irrfan for the first time, Kareena said, "I was greedy about working with Irrfan, having worked with all the other Khans. The film would tick off another item on my bucket list.”

Talking about playing a short but pivotal role as a police officer in Angrezi Medium, Kareena said, “I love doing different roles and I have never really weighed a part based on its length,” she said, adding that she also wanted to play a police officer for the first time.

Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

