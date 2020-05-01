MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Special Bond, Shares Video

Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (R)

Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan (R)

Rishi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan worked together in movies like 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic', 'Hum Tum' and 'Love Aaj Kal'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan joined their family on Thursday as Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai. The two arrived and participated in the last rites of the veteran actor. After the religious ceremonies were over, Kareena took to social media and shared a video from Saif and Rishi's movie Hum Tum, emphasising on the special bond the two shared.

Kareena posted a video in which Rishi introduces Saif as his son in a Hum Tum scene and is overjoyed while announcing the same. Saif then joins Rishi, who is playing the piano in the scene, and plays it with him. The two sing Rishi's iconic Bobby track Main Shayar Toh Nahi in the movie scene.

Sharing the video on social media, Kareena posted a heart emoji. Saif and Rishi worked in other films like Love Aaj Kal and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic as well.

Rishi announced his arrival with a National Award as Best Child Artiste for his role in the 1970 gem, Mera Naam Joker. Three years later when his father, showman Raj Kapoor, launched him as a hero in teenybopper romance Bobby, he was the hottest young star in town. Rishi's demise has left the entire Bollywood industry in deep shock as he collaborated with most of the actors and actresses at some point or the other during his illustrious career in the movie business.


(With inputs from IANS)

