Kareena Kapoor Remembers Saroj Khan, Reveals How 'Masterji' Scolded Her

Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a heartfelt tribute for "Masterji" Saroj Khan, who passed away on July 3rd at the age of 71. The legendary choreographer had worked with Kareena in Jab We Met, for which the former also received a National Award.

Kareena posted a picture where she was being taught by Khan, along with the video of the song Yeh Ishq Haaye. She wrote, “Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa (If you can’t move your feet, at least move your face). That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her... Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan.”

Take a look:

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jul 2, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

Khan's National Award for Yeh Ishq Hai was her last in 2008. She was a three time National Award winner and previously won for her work in Devdas (2003) and Sringaram (2006). Her last work was Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank, where she worked with her favorite actress and muse Madhuri Dixit.

Saroj was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to breathing issues. However, she suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and passed away in ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital in the city.

Follow @News18Movies for more