Kareena Kapoor Requests Ranbir Kapoor to Re-enact His Most Famous 'Item Number'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has a fun social media presence and keeps sharing videos and pictures from her personal life with her fans. Recently, the actress shared a video where she requested her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor to re-enact his famous ‘item number’ for her and sister Karisma Kapoor.

In the amusing video, Kareena can be heard saying, “You should have thought twice before taking requests, Ranbir. How about re-enacting your famous item number? The one with the towel, for both me and Lolo. And by the way, your item numbers are more famous than ours."

She captioned the video, “I’ve sent my request… now we’ll just have to wait for the famous item number!!"

The item number in question is actually Ranbir’s famous song Jab Se Tere Naina from his debut film Saawariya. The song was voiced by Shaan. In the song, Ranbir had danced with a towel on, which went viral. The 2007 film starred Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor in the lead. Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji played extended cameos in the film.

On the other hand, Kareena has appeared in several item numbers like ‘Fevicol Se,’ ‘Halkat Jawaani,’ ‘Marjaani’ and ‘It’s Rocking,’ among others. Karisma also has several hit songs in her kitty.

Kareena also recently shared a reel reliving memories from her debut film Refugee. She wrote, 21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate… 21 more to go… I’m ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

