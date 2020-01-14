Kareena Kapoor Returns to Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Hermes Bag Worth Rs 13 Lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally returned from her Europe vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena, who is known for her on-point airport looks, was sporting a loose black co-ord set, olive boots, shades and a strikingly gorgeous Hermès Birkin bag as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport.

Saif looked dapper as ever in a pink shirt and a blue jacket, while little Taimur was in blue jeans and T-shirt. Kareena turned heads in her loose black co-ord set paired with the Birkin bag. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Hermès Birkin 25 Hand Bag Etoupe Togog retails at an estimated Rs 13 lakh.

Apart from Gucci, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi, among others, Kareena has a collection of no less than six Hermès Birkins and the price of her Birkin bags range from Rs 8-14 lakh, the report stated.

Kareena was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama had released on December 27.

Next, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming project is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks. The film is slated to release on Christmas, 2020.

