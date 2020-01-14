Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Returns to Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Hermes Bag Worth Rs 13 Lakh

Kareena Kapoor super expensive Birkin bag grabbed all the attention as she and Saif Ali Khan walked out of the airport with Taimur.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Returns to Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Hermes Bag Worth Rs 13 Lakh
Kareena Kapoor super expensive Birkin bag grabbed all the attention as she and Saif Ali Khan walked out of the airport with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally returned from her Europe vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena, who is known for her on-point airport looks, was sporting a loose black co-ord set, olive boots, shades and a strikingly gorgeous Hermès Birkin bag as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport.

Saif looked dapper as ever in a pink shirt and a blue jacket, while little Taimur was in blue jeans and T-shirt. Kareena turned heads in her loose black co-ord set paired with the Birkin bag. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Hermès Birkin 25 Hand Bag Etoupe Togog retails at an estimated Rs 13 lakh.

Apart from Gucci, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi, among others, Kareena has a collection of no less than six Hermès Birkins and the price of her Birkin bags range from Rs 8-14 lakh, the report stated.

Kareena was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy drama had released on December 27.

Next, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcoming project is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks. The film is slated to release on Christmas, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram