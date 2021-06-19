Kareena Kapoor Reunites With BFFs Maliaka Arora, Amrita Arora After 2 Months

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan got to reunite with her ‘BFFs’ Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora after two months, as Covid-19.restrictions have been eased in Mumbai. On Friday, June 18, Kareena threw a party at her home where Arjun Kapoor also showed up at the party of the three ladies.

The 40-year-old actress also shared pictures of the party on her Instagram. Kareena re-posted a picture with Amrita on Instagram Stories where it was revealed that the two were meeting after two months.

Kareena also shared a post with Malaika where the two of them were wearing Gucci tops. “Gucci bffs forever,” the actress captioned the picture. The picture which was clicked by Amrita also attracted her comment asking “pic credit pls”.

However, the reunion saw the absence of Karisma Kapoor who is the fourth pillar of this group. Malaika had recently talked about the friendship between the four. She said that all of them have similar tastes, with the same likes and dislikes.

Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of 1994 Oscar-winner Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks as a slow-witted but kind-hearted man. The film is expected to release this Christmas as is the scene with most of Aamir’s films.

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar directorial Takht which has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pedkekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

