Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Rejected Saif Ali Khan's Marriage Proposal Twice Before Saying Yes

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's romance is literally an Bollywood fairytale. The actors fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012. However, according to a new interview, Kareena was not initially very keen on marrying the Nawab of Pataudi.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Kareena said that Saif had first asked to marry her on the sets of Tashan in Greece. “He did tell me, ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’,” the actress shared.

The actress also talked about her decision of not retiring from movies after her marriage. “I think I made the best decision of my life. I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can’t be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can’t be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I’m never going to stop working’, and he was like ‘you must do that’”.

Kareena and Saif have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008), Kurbaan (2009) and Agent Vinod (2012). Kareena will be next seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film will release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.