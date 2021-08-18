Kareena Kapoor Reveals Son Jeh is Part of Song in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that her younger son, Jeh, is also a part of the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Surprised? Sharing her experience of working on the film, Bebo, in her latest interview, said that when she shot for the movie with Aamir Khan in Delhi for a few weeks, she was pregnant. Kareena said that she would travel every day from Pataudi Palace to Delhi for the shooting.

She further revealed that Jeh was part of a romantic song she shot for Laal Singh Chaddha. “So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me," she said.

Talking about the shooting, Kareena said, “We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi, because I had requested Saif to come with me because Taimur was also there and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an-hour-and-half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly."

Kareena added that she consulted her gynecologist about her shooting during pregnancy. She was told to wear a mask and keep washing her hands to stay safe against COVID-19 infection. Her gynecologist also advised her that as long as Kareena is getting enough sleep during the day, she could work at night for the film shooting.

Aamir Khan’s new film Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Academy Award Winner Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. The film was supposed to release last year but due to the lockdown, the shooting of the film was delayed and now it will release in December 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here