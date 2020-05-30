Kareena Kapoor Reveals the Best Thing She Learnt from Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently opened up about her 20 year plans and the best thing she learnt from her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena said that in 20 years she would want to live in London as it was her favourite city in the world.

On being asked about the best thing she learnt from Saif, she said, "The best thing I've learnt from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He's taught me to love the greater things in life, that there's something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn't know -- like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation not about work and competition."

She was also asked if she would consider appearing in Hollywood projects like Priyanka Chopra. Kareena said that she would not want to do that as she could not stay away from her family. "I can be good in a Hindi movie also," she added.



The actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, opposite Aamir Khan. The film was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020 but will be reportedly rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

