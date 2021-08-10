Kareena Kapoor Romanced Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha While 5 Months Pregnant With Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently launched her debut book Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible that comprises her pregnancy experience with her sons Taimur and Jeh and is a manual for all expecting mothers. On Monday evening, Bebo held a live session on Instagram to launch the book with her industry colleague and close friend Karan Johar. During the session, she shared some of the details from the books and shared some of her pregnancy anecdotes.

During her second pregnancy, the actress was shooting with Aamir Khan for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and she also shot for a romantic scene with the actor when she was five months pregnant with Jeh.

Even when she was pregnant with Taimur, she didn’t lose touch with work, proving that she can balance both with ease. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in February this year. Her book is now available on Amazon.

Leading up to the book’s release, she had been sharing several pregnancy-related posts to hype up the book. These included her favourite pregnancy food to her favourite TV show, and her pregnancy fashion as well.

Read: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Second Son Named Jehangir?

The film Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here