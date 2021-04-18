movies

Kareena Kapoor Rues Taimur's Eating Habits: He is Obsessed with Sweets
Kareena Kapoor Rues Taimur's Eating Habits: He is Obsessed with Sweets

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur

In a video, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares what her Bollywood friends Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Malaika Arora like to eat.

In a new video for a cooking show Star Vs Food, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares that she would cook for her Bollywood friends Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar among others. She also added that she’d not cook anything for Karan as he is forever on a diet.

Kareena said she would cook roast chicken and roast potatoes for Saif Ali Khan as he likes to eat healthy as well as tasty food. Kareena said she’d make “amazing mutton biryani" for sister Karisma Kapoor and she said that for Shah Rukh, “I do not think Shah Rukh eats anything other than tandoori chicken so I will have to learn how to cook tandoori chicken."

When the questions turned to her kids, Kareena said with a straight face, “Milk! One is just having milk right now and the other one is obsessed with… Taimur is obsessed with sweets right now, which is kind of panicking me because he is just like (eating) ‘chocolates, cakes, and things like that’," reported a website.

During the course of the episode, Kareena will be baking a pizza. On the movies front, she will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

first published:April 18, 2021, 11:40 IST