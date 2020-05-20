Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Enjoy a Day by Seaside in This Throwback Pic

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur together are one of the Internet's favourite family and fans cannot stop gushing over them. A monochrome picture of the trio enjoying themselves by the seaside is making rounds on the Internet.

In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen striking a pose for the camera, while Taimur is seen in the backdrop busy playing by himself.

Take a look:

Currently, the family is quarantining together in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to share glimpses of her personal life with her fans.

Recently, Kareena shared an artwork that she has prepared with the Taimur and Saif's help. Kareena clicks Saif holding a large sheet of white cloth that has imprints of the couple and Taimur's hands all over it, in various colours. Seems like they are counting days amid lockdown with palm prints.

On the acting front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released shortly before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in India. The film also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Kareena will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

