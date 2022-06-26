Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Don Matching Outfits As They Head To A Rolling Stones Concert

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a blissful vacay with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in their favourite holiday destination, London. The actress has been dropping delightful glimpses from her stay at the place and her fans can’t get enough of them. On Saturday, Kareena, along with Saif and Taimur went to attend a musical evening, and the Jab We Met actress shared a glimpse of it.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a pics as their family attended a concert by famous rock band The Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park. In photos shared by Kareena, she, Saif and Taimur are seen flashing rock signs with their fingers and wearing matching outfits.

All three wore black T-shirts with The Rolling Stones logo. While Kareena and Saif also wore leather jackets, Taimur wore a grey hoodie on his t-shirt. He even styled his hair in spikes for the occasion.

Sharing the first photo with Taimur, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “And here we come.” With the second photo, she wrote, “The Rolling Stones Baby.”

See the pics here:

Well, Kareena and Saif often spend their summers in London, their favourite holiday destination, and the actress often shares glimpses of their visit. This time, they are accompanied by their second son Jeh as well.

Earlier, Kareena recently posted a picture of Saif from the streets of the UK, on Instagram. In the snap, Saif was seen holding shopping bags in his hand. “Mr Khan is that you?” Kareena captioned the post with laughing emojis and a heart emoticon. Kareena and Saif are accompanied by relatives Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. They shared several pictures from their family dinner in the UK on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be making her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on Keigo Higashino’s book. The murder mystery film will stream on Netflix and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the prominent role. Apart from this, the actress is looking forward to her much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. It is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which also stars Aamir Khan. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. The film will hit theatres next year.

