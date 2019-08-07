Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Are Documenting Taimur's Growing-up Days to Keep it as Memorabilia

Taimur Ali Khan has been a star in social media circuit ever since he was born two years ago. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin is not just paparazzi's favourite subject, he is also loved by many in the industry. There are also dedicated fan pages of the little kid on Instagram and people love gushing over his candid images with his parents and otherwise.

In a development that concerns Taimur, a website has reported that Kareena and Saif are planning to document his life and moments for posterity. The website added that Taimur's videos and photographs are being collated since his birth "to keep it as memorabilia in their personal archives."

The website further added that "Kareena and Saif are keen to compile these videos and cherish the priceless moments when Taimur is all grown up." In fact, Taimur's life has been under the media scanner for long.

On the movies front, Kareena's schedule is packed with three films, including Good News, Angrezi Medium and Takht. Saif, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of Sacred Games 2, which debuts on August 15. He will also feature in Laal Kaptaan, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu. Saif is currently shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.