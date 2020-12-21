Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Taimur's 4th Birthday with Hulk-themed Party

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur turned 4 on December 20, 2020. The proud mommy took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the celebrations as they marked the birthday at Gallop Restaurant, Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared a picture where she can be seen feeding Tim-Tim the cake as she posed with Saif. In another picture that was shared in her Instagram stories, Taimur can be seen cutting his birthday cake.

Bebo also penned an overwhelming note for her little bundle of joy as she shared a picture of Tim where he seems to carry the haystack. In her long note, she wrote that she is happy to see that at the little age of 4, Taimur has determination, dedication, and focus on what he wants to do.

Her note further reads, “God bless you, my hardworking boy.. But on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake...” She added that she wants him to chase his dreams and keep his chin up and do everything in his life that makes him smile. Along with the note, she also shared a video featuring various snaps of Tim.

As soon as she dropped the post, her friends and family flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. While Amrita Arora and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoji in the post, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to my little jaan.” Soha Ali Khan also commented on the post which reads, “Happy birthday Tim Tim!!”

Meanwhile, the couple also hosted a small family gathering at their residence, joined by Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi.