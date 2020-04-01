MOVIES

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Donate for COVID-19 Relief Work But Netizens are Unhappy for This Reason

During ‘The Perils of Being Moderately famous’ book launch at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai on December 12, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)

The fact that Saif and Kareena have chosen to donate to global agencies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund has not gone down well with a section of social media.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and announced that she along with husband Saif Ali Khan would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight agaist the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif and Taimur," wrote Kareena.

However, the fact that they have chosen to donate to global agencies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund has not gone down well with a section of social media.

Although many of her fans lauded her noble gesture, some others were critical of the decision.

One user commented: "What a way to avoid donating to Indian cause and still be called philanthropic."

Another user directly asked: "Why not to PM-CARES?"

Criticising the actress, another user expressed: "Bebo doesn't care about PM-CARES."

Another user trolled: "Obviously you will not give anything to PM-CARES. Why UNICEF? For publicity?"

Many similar comments flooded the actress' post.

