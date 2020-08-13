Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Get Funny Congratulatory Message from Soha on Second Baby News

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said they're expecting their second child. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well-wishers for their support.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a joint statement.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan was the first one to congratulate the couple. Within a few minutes of Kareena and Saif's announcement, Soha congratulated the star couple in full filmy style. Soha shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan on Instagram and the caption on it read, "The Quadfather," referring to the Hollywood classic The Godfather, starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

She wrote: "Couldn't resist! Congratulations Kareena Kapoor. Be safe and healthy and radiant as ever."

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter), posted a picture with mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Congratulations Bebo and Saif." Responding to Riddhima's wish, Kareena wrote: "Thank you sista," adding a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor who happens to be a close friend of Kareena and had produced her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, wrote in her Instagram story: "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor. My lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby Khan No 2?" She added the hashtags #Rulebreakers and #Foreverheroine. Kareena replied in these words: "Can't wait."

Kareena Kapoor, 39, delivered their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.

Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship.

He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.