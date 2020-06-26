Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Get Papped as They Accompany Taimur for a Brief Outing

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were papped in Mumbai's Bandra as they step out with son Taimur for a brief outing on Thursday. Owing to the pandemic scare in the city, the trio was spotted wearing breathing maks.

On their outing, Kareena was seen wearing a v-neck black t-shirt with a comfortable of white pants, whereas, Saif was seen in his classic white kurta-pyjama. Taimur, on the other hand, wore a bright red Flash t-shirt.

Take a look at their pictures:

On the movies front, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman opposite debutante Alaya F. The movie opened to positive reviews and Alaya's performance was especially appreciated by many.

Kareena, on the other hand, will feature in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The project will see Mona Singh in a crucial character. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Earlier, Kareena, Aamir and Mona shared the screen space in 3 Idiots (2009).

Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. The project will see Ranveer Singh play Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal will portray the character of Aurangzeb.

