Kareena Kapoor Heads to Maldives With Jeh, Taimur to Celebrate Saif Ali Khan's 52nd Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Saturday were spotted with their sons Jeh and Taimur at a private airport in Mumbai as they jetted off to Maldives. In the photos, Kareena looked classy in black comfy pants with a tee and tie-dye jacket over it. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses, white sneakers and a huge handbag. On the other hand, Saif is seen opting for a white kurta with jeans and flats.

Jeh was seen sleeping in his nanny’s arms as she took the baby inside the airport quickly. Taimur was wearing sweatpants, sneakers and a white tee with a mask. The family was heading to Maldives to celebrate Saif’s 52nd birthday.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently addressed the hate that her family has been subjected to over the names of their sons Taimur, four, and Jeh, who is six months old. Speaking to India Today in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor said, “You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or I can’t think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, guys. It has brought us closer, it has brought the world closer."

Asked about how she maintained her sanity amidst all the trolling, she said meditating is the only option left: “Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na (there’s no other way). That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall. So now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year - Jeh is reportedly short for Jehangir.

