COVID-19: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to PM CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Funds

Bollywood's star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have come forward to pledge donations to the The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against the deadly coronavirus that has infected close to one million people across the globe and has claimed over 47,000 lives and counting over a span of five months.

Kareena shared on social media, "We extend our support to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible." She did not however disclose the nature or amount of donations.

Earlier, Saif and Kareena had shared that they would be donating to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV), in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It had also led to questioning by certain people on social media that they have chosen to donate to global agencies over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund.

In the last week, the relief funds have received donations from a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others.

