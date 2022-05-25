Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Return To Mumbai Just In Time For Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor is not going to miss out on her close friend Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The actress was spotted making her way back to Mumbai on Wednesday with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jeh, tow. The family was in Kalimpong and Darjeeling, where Kareena was shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X.

Pictures from the private airport in Mumbai on Wednesday show Kareena, Saif and their sons making their way to their car. Kareena was seen wearing a pair of denim pants with a grey T-shirt and a black jacket. She tied her hair back into a messy bun and completed her OOTD with a pair of sunglasses. Whereas, Saif was seen wearing a red tee with denim and a jacket.

While the confirmed guest list is yet to be revealed, fans are already expecting Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan and more to attend the bash.

Karan is hosting a massive birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios. It was also revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand have been roped in to create a memorable meal for the party. The Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, smooth melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, and multifarious, she is a household name in South Mumbai. Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh.

