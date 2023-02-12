The grand Pataudi family looked picture perfect in Soha Ali Khan’s latest Instagram post. Barring a couple of faces, everyone from Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan came together for a wholesome family group picture during a soireé at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai.

In the photo shared by Soha Ali Khan on Saturday, everyone can be seen relishing some delicious food at the dining table. Ibrahim Ali Khan is sporting a stubble in a bright red T-shirt, Saif Ali Khan is wearing a white kurta, Kareena Kapoor is rocking a black top and white pants, Soha Ali Khan is wearing a red top and blue denim jacket. Sharmila Tagore is holding Taimur close to herself in a pretty red dress and Jehangir looks cute in Kareena Kapoor’s arms wearing a light blue printed T-shirt. The whole family was all smiles for the camera. Soha Ali Khan captioned the post, “The Pride (minus a couple of cubs)".

Taking to the comment section, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Lovelyyyy! See you soon(kissing emoji)". One of the fans commented, “Sara, Kunal and Saba missing(crying emoji)". Another one wrote,"Saif’s son looks more Saif than Saif himself!" Someone else said, “My favorite people!! May Allah bless them with health and happiness! Ameen!" Another one stated, “Such a beautiful family! God Bless You!" A fan wrote, “Nice and adorable!!"

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is eagerly awaiting Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation, Hansal Mehta’s cop thriller and The Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. Soha Ali Khan has Chhorii 2 in the pipeline with Nushrratt Bharuccha and finally Sharmila Tagore will be featured in Gulmohar alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma and Amol Palekar.

