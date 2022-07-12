CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates
Home » News » Movies » Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Enjoy A Happy Dinner With Friends
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Enjoy A Happy Dinner With Friends

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 14:34 IST

Alexandra took to Instagram and posted a picture of the get-together and captioned it ‘Great weekend with the greatest of friends.’ (Image Source: Instagram)

Alexandra took to Instagram and posted a picture of the get-together and captioned it ‘Great weekend with the greatest of friends.’ (Image Source: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory fame were seen having dinner with their common friends in a new pic.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in London with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While Kareena has been treating fans with glimpses of their vacay, a new picture of the couple enjoying dinner with The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar has surfaced online.

In a recent photo shared by Alexandra Galligan on Instagram, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal were seen enjoying a hearty meal at Daphne’s Restaurant with their common friends. In the picture, the group was seated at a round table with wine and food placed in front of them while they sported big smiles for the camera. The picture also revealed that while Kareena and Kunal opted for casual outfits, Saif dressed up in a crisp suit for the night.

Alexandra shared the picture with the caption, “Great weekend with the greatest of friends.”

Kareena and Saif have been spending time with their friends in London. In between their itinerary, Saif and Kareena joined Neetu Kapoor and other Kapoor family members to celebrate the veteran actress’s birthday. Kareena shared pictures from the bash online.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from this, she will be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Varma for Netflix’s The Devotion of Suspect X. It is the adaptation of the Japanese novel, and it will also star Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also collaborating with Hansal Mehta on a film, with Kareena co-producing the film as well.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the remake of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He also has Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the making.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 12, 2022, 14:34 IST
last updated:July 12, 2022, 14:34 IST