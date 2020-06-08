Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Strolling at Marine Drive with Taimur without Masks

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Ali Khan are making the most of their lockdown period by spending quality time with their little one Taimur. Recently, the couple took the toddler for a leisure walk at Mumbai's Marine Drive. However, they were brutally trolled on social media for strolling on the streets without masks and ignoring safety measures during the pandemic.

While a number of citizens quipped, "Where is the mask Saif?", one of the users said, "Oh back to normal? No mask, no corona in India for them, someone make them aware". Many also slammed the family for setting the wrong example by stepping out without taking necessary precautions.

In the images shared online, Kareena is seen wearing a black printed dress and white sneakers. She wears a breathing mask for safety. The actress was seen holding son Taimur's hand who wore white T-shirt and shorts with matching shoes. Saif too was spotted with the mother-son duo and was dressed in white kurta pyjama.

However, in another video, Saif is seen putting on a mask as he carries Taimur on his shoulders. In another set of pictures, the little one and Kareena too were seen wearing a breathing mask to protect themselves.

