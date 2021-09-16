Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Undergo Mandatory CISF Security Check Along With Taimur and Jehangir's Nannies

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The couple were seen with their two sons Taimur and Jehangir along with their two nannies as they entered the airport. A video shared by the paparazzi showed how the couple had to comply with the mandatory security check by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before they were allowed to enter the airport.

A video shared by photographer Varinder Chawla on Instagram showed Saif and Taimur entering the airport first while Kareena along with her son Jehangir and his nannies were seen handing over the identification documents to the CISF personnel. Dressed in a loosely fitted denim shirt, and blue-tinted pants, Kareena had her hair tied into a pony. The family were seen wearing their face masks except for Jehangir, who is still an infant.

The video also showed some airport staff standing at the entrance gates as the family made their way inside. After everyone including the nannies were cleared through the preliminary security check, the family made their way into the terminal. Kareena was seen holding Jeh from the nanny for a photo-op and posed for the paparazzi with Saif and Taimur. Saif even waved at the paparazzi as they posed for the picture.

It is unclear where the couple is heading, however, as Kareena’s 41st birthday approaches next week, it can be speculated that the family will be celebrating her special day somewhere abroad. Last month, Kareena and Saif along with their two kids had flown to the Maldives to celebrate the actor’s 51st birthday.

Kareena had even shared a picture from the island nation as they spent their time soaking in the serene view of the beach on a poolside.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here