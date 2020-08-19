Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Hospital Pic Minutes Before the Birth of Taimur Goes Viral

Of late, an old picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan clicked minutes before the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan is going viral on the Internet. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in hospital robes giving a happy pose together with "minutes before the terror arrived" written over it.

The photo, which is being actively shared across social media platforms was first shared by Kareena on Instagram on Saif's 50th birthday. It was a part of the video montage the actress had prepared capturing her husband's life in 50 years. In the video, this pic was followed by the picture of newborn Taimur. "And yet another part of your heart was born," reads the text below Taimur's photo.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their little bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. Kareena, in a recent interview, opened up about parenting three-year-old son Taimur and said that he brings out the best and worst in her.

Talking to Filmfare, Kareena said, “Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes.”

She added. “He’s three-and-a-half years old now. He’s kind of understanding his likes and dislikes. He says things like, ‘I don’t want to eat this. I don’t want to eat that.’ I end up losing my patience. I tell him, ‘You have to eat your paratha. There’s no option now’. It’s a bit of a task. But in the end, we battle it out together.”

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome a new member to their family. The couple had recently announced their second pregnancy and ever since their fans are beaming with joy. The duo released a joint statement announcing their pregnancy.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena," the statement read.