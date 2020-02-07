Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships, Maanayata Dutt Stuns in Swimsuit

Sara Ali Khan recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show 104.8 Ishq, What Women Want. During the show, Sara voiced her opinion on the difference between relationships in the modern-day and 20 years ago. Kareena engaged Sara in a quick Q&A session where Sara made some captivating admissions about things she has done in her relationship.

Maanayata Dutt, who is currently holidaying in Maldives, is making us all go green with envy with her pictures from a yacht on the sea. In the latest snap that she posted on Instagram, Maanayata wrote, "Go where the WiFi is weak and the breeze is strong...a place where you feel most alive."

Shikara, by director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own admission, is a love letter to Kashmir dedicated to the memory of his mother Shanti Devi who like multitudes of Kashmiri Pandits could not return home due to the insurgency that began in the eighties, ultimately resulting in a mass exit in January 1990.

Malang starts with Disha Patani emerging out of the sea a la Ursula Andress and goes on to track the party scene in the city. Then comes the cops and some large-scale planning. Overall, a revenge story with airtight screenplay by Aniruddha Guha.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been in the headlines after a promo of Indian Idol 11 showed that judge Neha and host Aditya have something big to announce on February 14. It was said that the two will be tying the knot on Valentine's Day. While the wedding appears only to be a concept gig for the singing reality show, the two have teamed up for a song by Neha's singer brother, Tony Kakkar.

