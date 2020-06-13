Kareena Kapoor Says Her Lips Exercise the Most as She Pouts 100 Times a Day

Kareena Kapoor works hard to look the way she does and is keeping up with her workout regime while at home. The Good Newwz actress took to social media on Saturday, to share a post-workout selfie. We see Kareena dressed in a sleeveless black tee flaunting a sans make-up face and her signature pout.

She accompanied her Instagram post with a hilarious caption where she revealed that her lips exercise most as she pouts at least 100 times everyday. "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day," she quipped in her caption.

Not long ago, the Heroine actress shared her first post workout selfie with a pout. She wrote, "The workout pout... It's a thing... really!#WorkoutFromHome"

Since her official debut on the photo-sharing platform, Kareena has been winning over the internet. The Jab We Met actress keeps her fans engaged and updated with moments from her life. She has been at work in the gym and is prepared to kill the fat.

Sharing the picture, the Angrezi Medium actress captioned it, " Dear fat, prepare to die....Xoxo, me."

On the big screen, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht in the pipeline.

Follow @News18Movies for more