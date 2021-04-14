Kareena Kapoor Says Mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore is Yet to See Her Second Son, Know Why

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year amid the pandemic. The duo has kept their child away from the paparazzi and fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their baby. However, fans are not the only ones who haven’t seen their child. Grandmother and Kareena Kapoor’s mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore is yet to see the baby as well.

In a recent chat, Kareena blamed coronavirus for keeping away the veteran actress from her grandchild. In her video message to Sharmila in the interview with Ladies Study Group, she said, “The fact that this whole year has gone by and we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we used to. You have not been able to see the new addition to our family but we are just waiting to actually come together, spend some time with you."

She spoke highly of Sharmila during the interview, revealing that she is blessed to have known her personally and feels “lucky” to call her “my mother-in-law.”

“When it comes to talking about such an icon and legend, what is left to say? The whole world knows that my mother-in-law, who I am lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant and graceful women to have walked the earth. But I have been lucky to know her deeper than that, which is that she is warm, she is loving, caring and someone who is always there not just for her children but her grandchildren, daughter-in-law,” concluded the Good Newwz actress.

