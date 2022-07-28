Kareena Kapoor Says Rhea Kapoor’s Next Would Be Unlike Veere Di Wedding Despite 3 Female Leads

Reports had been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan would soon be reuniting with Veere Di Wedding producer and Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor for a new project. This made many think that the film might be a sequel to Veere Di wedding. No official confirmation was made. Now, while promoting her upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor confirmed Rhea Kapoor’s project. She further added that the film won’t be like Veere Di Wedding despite being the story of three women.

Talking to PTI, Kareena said, “I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It’s a super cool and fun story.”

She also added that the cast has been finalised and that she would be sharing the screen with two ‘stellar actor’. However, she refrained from revealing the names ad said, “Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can’t reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can’t wait for her to announce (the film). It will start by the end of this year or January.”

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla said that this film will be helmed by Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan. A source had said, “Not much is known about the subject of the film as yet, as it’s still in the planning stage. However, they have discussed an idea, which they have both loved, and are excited to collaborate once again for it. The script is being developed, more big names are expected to join the cast, and an official announcement will be made soon.”

Kareena Kapoor will next share screen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on the 11th of August. She also recently wrapped up the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X, where she will be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

