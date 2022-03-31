Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Has Had Child Every Decade: 'I've Told Him It's Not Happening in Your 60s'

Kareena Kapoor Khan jokingly says that her husband Saif Ali Khan has become a father every decade. When Saif was in his 20s, he had Sara Ali Khan with his first wife Amrita Singh. When he turned 30, Saif and Amrita’s second child, Ibrahim Ali Khan was born. When Saif entered his 40s, he welcomed Taimur Ali Khan with his current wife Kareena. Saifeena were blessed with their second baby, Jeh, when Saif turned 50.

Kareena Kapoor recently spoke up about Saif having a child every decade in an interview with Vogue. “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties, and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening.” She further said that only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. “And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time (and vice versa),” Kareena added.

Earlier in an interview with us, Sara Ali Khan had said that this was a running joke between her and her father. While talking about her first meeting with Jeh Ali Khan, Sara said, “He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them."

