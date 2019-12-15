Kareena Kapoor Says She Can’t Run Away from Item Songs She Has Done but She May Not Do It Today

Nearly two decades after making her debut in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan still has the enthusiasm of a newcomer. In her career, she has done all sorts of characters, some loved, some not so admired. She looks back at her choices with no regrets and proudly admits to having done item songs such as Fevicol and Mera Naam Mary Hai.

She says, "I don't know if I'd do it today but I can't run away from the fact that I've done it and that's also very much a part of my repertoire. Because whenever you go to any wedding, the first song they'll play will be Fevicol or Chikni Chameli. We're all dancing to those songs, we're not dancing to anything else. So, I don't like the fact that we shouldn't be pretentious about it. Yes, I have done it and it's okay. It's not a crime. Maybe we live and learn and not do it again. But I've enjoyed it and I can't lie about it."

Today, she's become more aware as an actor. But it has nothing to do with being politically correct, she says.

"I did a film like Veere Di Wedding because it talked about subjects like divorce, a man having an affair and orgasm from the female's point of view. We never talk about a woman having an affair or having orgasm in marriage or addressing divorce. That's always spoken behind the curtain. But when I heard that subject I was like, 'at least, this is being addressed.' That is the reason there will always be a conscious effort," says the actress.

"Same goes for the film like Ki & Ka. There are a lot of women whose husband don't work but nobody says, 'my husband doesn't work or he cooks at home.' So, there will always be an underlying message (in my films)," she adds.

Her next film Good Newwz is a candid comedic drama from director Raj Mehta and writer Jyoti Kapoor that strips back the curtain on what it's like for couples trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"This is a kind of film which the women will turn it around. There's one scene in the movie which I'm very proud of and which is why I did the film also. There's an entire monologue where my character explains to Akshay's character 'what a woman goes through and what their contribution is, so think before you say anything.' So, I'm extremely proud of that scene and I think people will really remember that scene for sure."

Even though Kareena tries that every film she takes on has some kind of message, it often gets difficult for her to maintain the consistency because of the other responsibilities that she has on her shoulders.

"There will always be that difference that's why there are Laal Singh Chadha and Takht which are so different from each other. The characters in both these films are North Pole and South Pole. I do make that little effort to say, 'at least, pick and choose.' Also, it is now difficult because now I'm also bound by a lot of time constraints. It's like I'm living my whole life on one leg. I'm just balancing it out. I'm constantly balancing whether it's time with Saif or Taimur or going for my mother-in-law's birthday or doing 30-35 days of brand shoot or 50 days of doing a movie. So, there's a lot going on and if I don't set rules and boundaries then I feel like everything will just fall apart," she says.

So, what kind of role that she automatically turn down? Kareena replies, "It's a whole package that needs to be interesting. It's not a particular role. Today, I think it's not just about your part but the entire dynamics of the film-- the content, script, director. There are so many factors that go into it, apart from just what is my role. Otherwise after Taimur if I had to come, I'd say, 'I want a heroine-oriented film or I need to come back only in the film where the camera is on me,' but that was not the case."

Good Newwz, also starring Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, will hit the theatres on December 27.

