Kareena Kapoor Says She Doesn't Think Anyone Can Style Saif Ali Khan, Here's Why

The admiration Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has for her husband Saif Ali Khan is no secret. Kareena has expressed a number of times how intelligent and well-read Saif is and now she has said that Saif is also inherently stylish.

Responding to a question by Pinkvilla, where Kareena was asked how she would style Saif if she turns stylist for a day, the 40-year-old actress said that nobody can style Saif and he could, in fact, be a stylist for Kareena and others.

Kareena added that Saif would wear the opposite of what the stylist would suggest. She said that Saif has that knack and he has an impeccable taste in everything – be it clothes, interior design, food, books, or places. “I don’t think anyone can style Saif. He does not need styling,” she said.

Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together after Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016 and will be celebrating his fourth birthday on December 20 this year. The couple got married in 2012 after a few years of dating each other.

Kareena also said that apart from Saif, Karan is also a difficult person to style. She said that people like Saif and Karan will fire her and are not easy to handle.

Speaking about being her sister Karisma Kapoor’s stylist for a day, Kareena said that her elder sister looks extremely elegant in whatever she wears, however, she would like to add some colours to Karisma’s wardrobe.

On the work front, Kareena will star alongside Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.