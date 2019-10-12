Take the pledge to vote

Kareena Kapoor Says She Personally Doesn't Believe in Character Like Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh continues to remain a topic of hit debate. This time it was ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan who said that she couldn't relate to the character.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor Says She Personally Doesn't Believe in Character Like Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh continues to remain a topic of hit debate. This time it was ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan who said that she couldn't relate to the character.

Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh may have earned big in Bollywood and appreciation for Shahid Kapoor’s acting, the controversies around it refuse to die down. While people loved the movie as a whole, the plot was not so flawless for the female character Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, who never raised a voice or even have dialogues at all.

As the defending still continues and makes headline, Shahid Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan pointed out to the outnumbering  of people who appreciated the film which is ‘sad reality’. In an interview, she confessed for not having seen the film and that it doesn’t affect anything since the movie has already made Rs 300 crores at the box office. “It’s a double edged sword. Because there are people who are actually going to watch it and have found something that they love. Otherwise it is not possible for it to have done so well,” she said.

Even though Kareena is happy about the buzz around the movie, she said, “If you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person. But at the end of the day, it’s a film and it has worked,” she added.

The actress appreciated that the problematic areas in the movie were called out people tried to make their dissenting voice heard, “But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That’s the reality which is sad,” Kareena signed off.

A remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverkonda and Shalini Pandey, Kabir Singh drew controversies due to its ‘Romanticized depictions of toxic masculinity,’ which made a large part of the audience uncomfortable.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh and is slated to release on December 27.

